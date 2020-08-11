Chad Turns 60 as President Déby Becomes Field Marshal

Chad
60 Years of Independence
60 years ago today on August 11th — just two years after becoming a republic, Chad gained independence from France - former coloniser who many claim has not completely relinquished political control over the nation. A delicate subject that has many Chadians questioning if the event is truly a celebration.
Field Marshal Dérby
As President Idriss Déby is also being awarded the honorary title of Field Marshal today for his efforts against Islamic terrorism in West Africa. Although criticised by some for his political relationships with the West, he has successfully positioned the ethnically-fragmented country as a critical military power in the Sahel region.
The young nation, despite being one the largest oil reserve holders in Africa, is ranked by the World Bank as last in the Human Development Index with 40% of its population living below the poverty line.
Much is left to be seen from the young nation that has neither been peaceful nor has it witnessed a smooth transition of power.
60 years of dynamic history, with much potential in view over the next 60 years to come.
01:00
Economists warn drastic action needed to help Algerian economic recovery
01:00
Senegal reintroduces restrictive measures to combat COVID-19 as cases rise
01:00
International flights to and from many African nations resume following COVID‐19 halt
01:20
Wildebeest Great Migration in Maasai Mara goes unwitnessed - because of COVID-19
Go to video
Benin to celebrate 60 years since independance
Go to video
Ethiopia COVID-19: Addis Ababa caseload hits 10,000 as cases top 15,000