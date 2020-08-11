Mali Appoints 9 New Judges as an Attempt to End Political Crisis

Steps to Political Compromise

Nine new judges were sworn in Monday at Mali's Constitutional Court in the capital city of Bamako. The ceremony was attended by the President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, diplomats and prominent members of Malian civil society.

Their appointment comes as an attempt to end months of political strife within the nation initially sparked in a parliamentary election dispute in April after the same court dismissed results in a move to benefit Keita’s party.

There is little indication that the new appointments will soothe tensions and thus, former Nigerian President, Goodluck Jonathan, was around — yet again, to help the two sides come to an agreement. "The demonstrations do not solve problems. It is discussions, negotiations that solve problems. So now that the demonstrations have brought out these problems, let us all sit down to discuss and see how these problems will be resolved," he expressed during a public address.

Jonathan, who has already led the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) mediation mission to Mali, was also due to meet opposition and civil society members yesterday, one of his staffers said. Efforts made in the hopes of finally coming to an understanding after prior failed talks led by other heads of government from ECOWAS in July.

Incessant Opposition

The June 5 opposition movement has staged a series of protests demanding for the resignation of the president and rejecting the new unity government proposal made by ECOWAS intermediaries, like Jonathan, over the last months. Suspense as Mali watches it streets today to reveal whether yesterday’s mediation activities will quell today’s manifestations scheduled by Imam Mahmoud Dicko — who has also accused France of meddling in the current political crisis.

The opposition in Mali has been harbouring frustrations over a range of issues, including Mali's brutal jihadist conflict which has spanned several years and claimed thousands of lives.

Last month, 11 people died over three days of unrest following an anti-Keita protest in the worst political strife Mali has seen in years.