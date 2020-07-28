Why Nigeria must decisively end rape menace | View

Rape is dishonorable, immoral and sinful to humans and must be outrightly condemned by all. Every man or woman in this country called Nigeria that has a wife, a sister, a niece, or a daughter must understand that rape is a crime to the existence of human and must be kicked out of this nation now.

It is dishonorable because it takes away the pride of the victim that has been raped and her skin engraved in a deep wound that may take years to heal.

It is immoral because society frowns at it as it goes against the general acceptable way and manner of conduct in any given society. It is also sinful because it goes against the dictates of the creator and amount to stealing from the other person, the victim.

The month of May and June 2020 witnessed a deluge of rape in Nigeria like it has never witnessed before. Barakat Bello was raped and killed in her home; Vera Uwa Omozuwa was killed in her church in Benin City, southern Nigeria and a 12-year-old girl was raped by 11 men in Jigawa, northern Nigeria.

Rape at various times has terminated the dreams and life of some innocent girls. The story of Shirley is one that comes to mind. Shirley had a dream of becoming a broadcaster and had worked very hard in improving her writing and reading skills.

However, she was raped at the time she was preparing for the University entrance examination. The trauma and pain were so unbearable, so she couldn’t sit for the examination and unable to get into the university to pursue her dream course.

Permit me to remind you that, there are many girls like Shirley today who have witnessed such deprived dreams because of the actions of a rapist.

Permit me to inform you all that there are some girls somewhere whose dream may be aborted tomorrow due to no fault of theirs if you and I fail to take a drastic stand today and kick against this horrible menace.

We have heard the government of Nigeria speak against it but with no pragmatic line of action. We have seen the hand of the law taking a long but slow road to this issue.

The rape and murder of 18-year-old student, Barakat Bello in Ibadan is shocking:

—Amnesty International is calling on the Nigerian authorities MBuhari to declare a national crisis on rape.

—Women and girls safety must be paramount across Nigeria. #JusticeForBarakat pic.twitter.com/zXqZGVYIzX — Amnesty Int. Nigeria (AmnestyNigeria) June 3, 2020

The security agents may be blind to it and lack the knowledge like a mute dog that cannot bark. They lie around and dream and love to sleep. Dogs with mighty appetites but never have enough. Shepherds without understanding, they have turn to their own way each seeking his own gain.

Tell me mothers, fathers, uncles and aunties of this nation, students, would you rather watch and wait till it hurts you? Would you rather remain silent and speechless till it knocks at your door? Would you rather wait till it becomes a gruesome gesture?

I offer my voice today against rape in our society and propose that every rapist should be made to face the consequences of their action. We cannot tolerate this evil any more We cannot watch and see innocent girls suffer we cannot allow men dressed in devil’s robes take over the joy and peace of our girls.

I say enough is enough! Now is the time to speak out against our pains. Now is the time to kick against our tears. Now is the time to stop the activities of these evil men among us.