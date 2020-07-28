Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Tunisia's new prime minister amid political chaos [Morning Call]

Tunisia's new prime minister amid political chaos [Morning Call]
By Jerry Fisayo-Bambi

The Morning Call

Tunisia’s President Kais Saied has appointed the Interior Minister, Hichem Mechichi, as the new Prime Minister. Mechichi will succeed Elyes Fakhfakh, who resigned last week over allegations of conflict of interest.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..