Ex-Tunisian PM jailed for 34 Years

Former Tunisian Prime Minister Ali Larayedh has been sentenced to 34 years in prison, accused of facilitating jihadist travel to Syria.

A leading figure of the Islamist Ennahda party, Larayedh served as PM from 2013 to 2014. Both he and his party deny any links to terrorism.

The verdict comes amid a sweeping crackdown on opposition voices, lawyers, and media figures under President Kaïs Saïed’s rule.

Critics call it a political purge since Saïed took full control in 2021, claiming it’s a move to silence dissent.