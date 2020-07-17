Congo: COVID-Organics efficacy limited

At the height of the Coronavirus pandemic, the Republic of Congo, like several other African countries, received a large quantity of COVID-Organics from Madagascar.

This traditional concoction, made from artemesia plant, which is supposed to prevent and cure COVID-19 patients, was tested and analysed by experts. But in Congo, reactions to the efficacy of COVID-Organics are mixed.

“The committee had to temporarily stop this experiment. Unfortunately, with COVID-Organics, there are patients who did not respond to the treatment. These are patients for whom the viral load control was positive at the end. But this will be proven with scientific evidence, because what I am reporting to you is only preliminary”, Professor Alexis Elira Dokekias, who’s responsible for COVID-19 cases in Congo told our Correspondent, Laudes Martial.

On the efficacy of plants, Sorel Eta, an ethnologist who has been working with the Akas indigenous people of Likouala in the north for over two decades, believes this plant is invaluable in the fight against coronavirus and deserves further tests.

The Central African nation has registered 2,358 coronavirus cases, 589 recoveries with 48 deaths.