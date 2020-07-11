DRC ruling party protests appointment of 'tainted' election boss

Democratic Republic of Congo’s Haut Katanga province has been under an exclusive coronavirus lockdown from Thursday to Saturday.

However supporters of the the ruling UDPS party believe the measure is essentially aimed at preventing protests. The demonstrations have been organised to denounce the appointment of the new head of the electoral commission, Ronsard Malonga.

“The UDPS was unhappy and planned this protest but since the governor of Katanga is a member of the FCC he wanted to play smart by planning an abrupt lockdown so we couldn’t protest,” one supporter said.

People have taken to the streets to denounce the governors announcement. Protesters have clashed with the police leaving 4 dead many injured. This has not stopped the demonstrators who believe the new CENI chief is part of the former regime.

“This gentleman is a Kablist (supporter of Kabila) several times he has been on the news next to Kabila, that means that Kabila cabal just wants to manage CENI for the moment.

“We are afraid to see the same nonsense, the same nonsense for 2023, that’s why we are on the streets, we want to be given someone neutral,” another protester said.

Dialogue between the demonstrators and the police has helped to restore calm. However, the supporters of the opposition coalition LAMUKA, have also promised to take to the streets on Monday.