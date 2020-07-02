Belgian King's letter of apology to Congo [PRESS REVIEW]

The Morning Call
Letter of the Belgian king to Felix Tshisekedi on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the DRC.
Nigeria’s Buhari warns his a large percentage of people in his country risks sliding into extreme poverty.
Manu Dibango, the most sampled African artist of all time, with more than 125 samples and covers recorded, ‘according to Sample Chief’.
DRC top cleric says Tshisekedi - Kabila must politically divorce
Uganda opens border to DR Congo refugees
Congolese want more than apology for Belgium's colonial impunity
Women sue Belgium for colonial-era 'abduction' from Congo
DR Congo @ 60: President vows to fight corruption, impunity
Belgian king 'deeply regrets' colonial injustices in DR Congo