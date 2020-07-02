100 days in captivity: Where is Mali's Soumalia Cisse? [Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Mali’s opposition leader Soumalia Cisse has now spent over 100 days in captivity. His whereabouts still unknown. We speak with the leader of the youth wing of his URD party
01:23
All Tanzania schools reopen amid strict virus protocols
00:54
Niger's 2020 polls: ex-military leader contesting for president
01:25
Detained DR Congo justice minister released, PM angry over episode
Pulpit to presidency: Malawi's new president takes office
'Money by nature': Tanzania miner pockets $3.4m for two gemstones
US slams Tanzania for opposition members arrest