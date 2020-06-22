Welcome to Africanews

Pandemic takes a toll on Nigerian film industry [Grand Angle]

By Africanews

COVID-19 has halted the production of many films, both large and small scale around the world.

Producers in Nigeria have been looking into new methods of film production which involve ‘creative distancing’ and an emphasis on cast and crew safety.

