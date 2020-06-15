Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Angola: Renewed tensions in Cabinda [Morning Call]

By Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

Located between Congo / Brazzaville and the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Cabinda enclave is still the scene of clashes between the Angolan armed forces and the Front for the Liberation of the Cabinda enclave (FLEC) political-military movement, fighting for the independence of this territory.

Cabinda had been annexed to Angola, a former Portuguese colony which acceded to independence on November 11, 1975. Despite several peace agreements signed between the government of Luanda and the independence movement FLEC, clashes are still observed on the ground in the enclave of Cabinda.

As proof, the clashes that started on June 4, 2020 in Mayombe and whose partial assessment reports 14 deaths. To understand this non-compliance with the agreements between the Angolan government and the FLEC-FAC, we have in line with us the president of the FLEC-FAC Emmanuel NZITA son to Henrique NZITA TIAGO founder of this movement.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..