Angola: Renewed tensions in Cabinda [Morning Call]

Located between Congo / Brazzaville and the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Cabinda enclave is still the scene of clashes between the Angolan armed forces and the Front for the Liberation of the Cabinda enclave (FLEC) political-military movement, fighting for the independence of this territory.

Cabinda had been annexed to Angola, a former Portuguese colony which acceded to independence on November 11, 1975. Despite several peace agreements signed between the government of Luanda and the independence movement FLEC, clashes are still observed on the ground in the enclave of Cabinda.

As proof, the clashes that started on June 4, 2020 in Mayombe and whose partial assessment reports 14 deaths. To understand this non-compliance with the agreements between the Angolan government and the FLEC-FAC, we have in line with us the president of the FLEC-FAC Emmanuel NZITA son to Henrique NZITA TIAGO founder of this movement.