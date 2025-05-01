Egypt and Angola strengthen bilateral ties during Cairo meeting

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi welcomed his Angolan counterpart João Lourenço to Cairo on Tuesday.

El-Sisi emphasised the importance of advancing political, economic, and investment ties between the two countries, building on their historical relationship.

"A number of memoranda of understanding have been signed in the fields of communications, information technology, housing, and infrastructure, which will contribute to strengthening cooperation in these areas," he said

Trade between the two countries reached $34,2 million in 2024, representing an increase of 60 per cent.

The two leaders also discussed key African and international issues including water scarcity, climate change, and the wars in Sudan and Gaza.

El-Sisi praised Lourenço’s mediation efforts in the ongoing conflict in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

Both men stressed the need for a unified African positions on global challenges and stronger representation of the continent in international bodies.