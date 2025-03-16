Angola urges ceasefire ahead of DRC-M23 peace talks

Angolan President João Lourenço, currently chair of the African Union, has called for an immediate ceasefire in the ongoing conflict in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

Lourenço urged all parties to stop hostilities starting at midnight local time on Sunday, in an effort to create a peaceful atmosphere for upcoming peace talks.

According to a statement from the Angolan presidency, the ceasefire must include all hostile actions against civilians and halt any attempts to gain new positions in the conflict zone. The talks are set to take place in Luanda, Angola, on March 18, where the DRC government and the M23 rebels will meet for the first time in three years.

The DRC government has not officially confirmed its participation yet. The M23, however, has expressed support for Angola's peace initiative, calling on President Felix Tshisekedi to publicly commit to direct negotiations.

The conflict has escalated recently, with the M23 rebels capturing key towns in North and South Kivu provinces, displacing thousands and worsening the humanitarian crisis. Despite diplomatic efforts, violence between the DRC and the M23 continues, highlighting the urgent need for dialogue.