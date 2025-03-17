DRC: new sanctions by EU against M23 rebel leaders and Rwandan military

The European Union enacted sanctions against nine leaders from the M23 rebel group and several Rwandan military officers on Monday, due to their roles in the ongoing conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

These measures had been anticipated in the DRC for several days and specifically target key figures within the M23, including Bertrand Bisimwa, who is already under UN sanctions, and Colonel John Imani Nzenze.

The list also features Jean Bahati Musanga, the current governor of North Kivu, who was appointed by the M23/AFC.

Responses to the sanctions in Goma vary widely. Gabriel Mukaba, a local resident, expressed skepticism, stating, "These sanctions will only matter if they lead to peace. If they don't, they are unjustified, especially since previous sanctions have failed to bring stability to eastern DRC."

Meanwhile, Jonathan Heshima, a motorcycle taxi driver, criticized the sanctions as self-serving, asserting that they do not benefit the Congolese people.

He emphasized the need for Congolese individuals to seek their own solutions, suggesting that these Western sanctions primarily serve external interests.

The Rwandan military officers affected by the EU sanctions include Eugène Nkubito, the commander of the 3rd division, and Brigadier General Pascal Muhizi, who leads the 2nd division of the Rwandan army.

Eustache Mumbere, another motorcycle operator, remarked that these sanctions are merely a temporary issue, noting that many have faced similar measures in the past yet continue their lives in Congo.

These sanctions come just before direct negotiations scheduled for Tuesday between the Congolese government and the M23 in Luanda, facilitated by the Angolan president.

Reports from local sources indicate a rise in violence in the Walikale territory of North Kivu, involving clashes between the Congolese army and the M23/AFC.