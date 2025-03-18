Democratic Republic of Congo: UN Peacekeeping chief urges immediate ceasefire

The chief of United Nations peacekeeping has urged for an immediate halt to hostilities in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) as tensions rise between the March 23 Movement (M23) and the DRC government, resulting in numerous civilian deaths and widespread displacement.

In a special interview with China Central Television in New York, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, the U.N. Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, voiced his serious concerns regarding the escalating violence in the DRC, emphasizing the potential for increased instability in the region and the severe humanitarian crisis that is developing in the country.

Recent months have seen a surge in fighting between the DRC government and M23 forces, with the latter launching significant offensives and capturing substantial territories in the eastern provinces of North Kivu and South Kivu.

Additionally, the Congo River Alliance, a political-military faction allied with the M23, has set up a parallel provincial administration in these areas.

Lacroix noted that while the M23's offensive may be proceeding at a slower pace, it still poses a risk of escalating violence and instability in the DRC and the surrounding region, potentially leading to a broader conflict.

He stressed the urgent need to prevent such outcomes, as the humanitarian impact has already been severe.

When questioned about the possibility of achieving peace, Lacroix reaffirmed the U.N. mission's commitment to civilian protection, stating that despite the difficult circumstances, they will continue to fulfill their mandate.

He highlighted that every day, MONUSCO (the UN Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo) plays a crucial role in safeguarding hundreds of thousands of civilians.

Lacroix highlighted the positive aspect of ongoing diplomatic initiatives.

He noted that regional organizations like the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the East African Community (EAC) are actively participating in peace talks, which is a hopeful sign for the situation.

Recently, the U.N. Security Council passed Resolution 2773, which calls for an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of foreign military forces from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

This resolution stresses the importance of both the DRC and Rwanda meeting their obligations under the Luanda Process and resolving the conflict through diplomatic channels.

Lacroix emphasized that achieving a ceasefire is the first crucial step, urging that all possible diplomatic efforts should be made to reach this objective.

He mentioned that MONUSCO is prepared to monitor the ceasefire's implementation and has plans in place for this role.

He underscored the urgency of the situation, warning that delays could lead to a significant worsening of the conflict.