M23 rebels withdraw from Congo peace talks citing EU sanctions

The Rwanda-backed M23 rebels, who have captured key areas in Congo's mineral-rich east, announced on Monday that they were withdrawing from peace talks scheduled for this week with the Congolese government.

The group cited international sanctions imposed by the European Union on its members as a major obstacle to the discussions.

M23 spokesperson Lawrence Kanyuka also cited ongoing military offensives by Congo's army as further complicating the talks.

The rebels deemed the talks, scheduled for Tuesday in Luanda, Angola, " impracticable." Despite this, Congo’s government, initially rejecting talks with M23, confirmed it would still participate.

According to government spokesperson Tina Salama, a Congolese delegation was already in Luanda.

The conflict in eastern Congo intensified in January when M23 seized the strategic city of Goma, followed by Bukavu in February. Angola, which has mediated the conflict, had planned direct peace talks between Congo and M23. However, peace talks between Congo and Rwanda were canceled in December after Rwanda demanded direct dialogue between Congo and M23, which Congo rejected.

The M23 is one of many armed groups in the region, where competition over mineral resources has contributed to one of the world's worst humanitarian crises, displacing over 7 million people.

The rebels, backed by 4,000 Rwandan troops, have at times threatened to advance as far as Congo's capital, Kinshasa.

The U.N. Human Rights Council is investigating allegations of atrocities by both sides, including rape and summary executions. Tensions have also risen internationally, with the European Union imposing sanctions on several Rwandan and Congolese nationals linked to the conflict, including M23 leaders and Rwanda's gold refinery.

Rwanda has cut diplomatic ties with Belgium, accusing it of trying to destabilize the country, following Belgium’s suspension of development aid. The U.S. has expressed interest in a mining partnership with Congo, with discussions already underway. U.S. special envoy Rep. Ronny Jackson met with President Tshisekedi to explore security and economic collaborations, emphasizing the need for peace to attract foreign investment.