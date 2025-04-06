DR Congo and M23 rebels to hold direct talks after months of fighting

Ahead of the first direct talks between the Democratic Republic of Congo and M23 rebels, the African Union has endorsed the appointment of Faure Gnassingbé as the new mediator.

The Togolese president will replace his Angolan counterpart, João Lourenço who has said he wants to focus on his work as the AU chairperson.

After years of fighting, the Rwanda-backed rebel group seized eastern Congo's two largest cities in a lightening offensive since January.

This resulted in the death of thousands of people and forced hundreds of thousands others from their homes.

Highlighting the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the eastern DRC, Lourenco said there was a need for momentum in the mediation process,

There have been fears the fighting could evolve into a wider regional war.

M23 rebels this week withdrew from the strategic town of Walikale, describing the move as a goodwill gesture ahead of planned peace talks with the government in Doha next Wednesday.

The meeting comes after the two sides reportedly held private talks last week – and analysts believe the offer the greatest hope of a halt to hostilities.

Some have raised concerns, however, about how the AU mediation in parallel with the facilitation process in Doha might lead to coordination problems.

The United Nations and Western governments say Rwanda has provided arms and troops to the ethnic Tutsi-led M23, an accusation Kigali denies.