Protest against Turkish interference in Libya

Protesters took to the streets in Benghazi, eastern Libya Friday against what they term Turkish interference in the country’s domestic affairs.

The protesters carried banners and images in support of the self-styled Libyan Arab Armed Forces in the east.

“The Turks, why did they come here? What is it between us and them? Oil and money? What else do they want? Of course, it is necessary to fight them. There is neither dialogue nor negotiation with them, why will we engage in dialogue with them?”, a protestert, Jubril Musa queried.

For Suad Al-Shebli, protester, “We appreciate the efforts of the Marshal (Hafter) who leads a political battle with the world, but if the outcome of this battle depends on standing against the sacrifice of our sons, we will stand against it. Libya must be cleansed of these criminals, murderers, militias and dark groups.”

Turkey has dispatched mercenaries and weapons to Libya’s UN-backed Government of National Accord in the west. The GNA’s army rivals the self-styled Libyan Arab Armed Forces in the east.

Turkey’s support for the GNA has helped shift the balance in the country, thus allowing the west-based forces to retake Tripoli and gain the upper hand against eastern commander, Khalifa Haftar.

The GNA has dismissed a ceasefire which was supposed to take effect since Saturday. It has continued advance towards the strategic city of Sirte, in the oil crescent region on the Mediterranean coast.

