Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Algeria starts phased reopening after virus lockdown

By Africanews

Algeria

Algeria is easing lockdown restrictions over the novel coronavirus. The government issued directives that will see the North African country have a progressive reopening in the coming weeks.

Some shops started reopening in Algeria as part of a series of measures to ease the lockdown in place to fight COVID-19, while partial confinement remains in force in most of the country until June 13.

“We only made deliveries during containment. Once the government gave opening instructions, we were contacted by store managers to come to work, we arrived at 8 a.m. to open at 11 a.m., which allowed us to prepare, as you saw at the entrance with hand sanitizer, and we decided to reduce traffic to one entry and one exit from the store.”

Algeria virus statistics as of June 8, 2020

Confirmed cases = 10,265
Active cases = 2,751
Recoveries = 6,799
Deaths = 715

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..