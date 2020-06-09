Algeria starts phased reopening after virus lockdown

Algeria is easing lockdown restrictions over the novel coronavirus. The government issued directives that will see the North African country have a progressive reopening in the coming weeks.

Some shops started reopening in Algeria as part of a series of measures to ease the lockdown in place to fight COVID-19, while partial confinement remains in force in most of the country until June 13.

“We only made deliveries during containment. Once the government gave opening instructions, we were contacted by store managers to come to work, we arrived at 8 a.m. to open at 11 a.m., which allowed us to prepare, as you saw at the entrance with hand sanitizer, and we decided to reduce traffic to one entry and one exit from the store.”

Algeria virus statistics as of June 8, 2020

Confirmed cases = 10,265

Active cases = 2,751

Recoveries = 6,799

Deaths = 715