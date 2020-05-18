Tensions as DRC, Zambia border dispute escalate [Morning Call]

The Morning Call
We start off by revisiting an issue that nearly put the Democratic Republic of Congo DRC and Zambia in conflict last week. Tensions brewed between the two African countries following skirmishes between the armed forces of the two countries at a border.
The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) disclosed the armies’ clashes on the border had resulted in further displacements, particularly in the Moba territory.
The incident is the first sign of cross-border tension between the DRC and Zambia since the meeting in October last year between the authorities of Tanganyika in DRC and Zambia to normalize the situation at the border.
So, why the renewed tensions here? What are the issues and are there any efforts to resolve them? We have with us our correspondent Gael Mpoyo
