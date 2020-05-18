Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Tensions as DRC, Zambia border dispute escalate [Morning Call]

By Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

We start off by revisiting an issue that nearly put the Democratic Republic of Congo DRC and Zambia in conflict last week. Tensions brewed between the two African countries following skirmishes between the armed forces of the two countries at a border.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) disclosed the armies’ clashes on the border had resulted in further displacements, particularly in the Moba territory.
The incident is the first sign of cross-border tension between the DRC and Zambia since the meeting in October last year between the authorities of Tanganyika in DRC and Zambia to normalize the situation at the border.

So, why the renewed tensions here? What are the issues and are there any efforts to resolve them? We have with us our correspondent Gael Mpoyo

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..