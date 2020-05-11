Rebels launch new rocket attack on Libya's Mitiga airport

An attack on Mitiga International Airport, The Libyan capital’s only functioning airport left a fuel tank ablaze whiles passenger planes were also impacted.

The Government of National Accord have accused forces loyal to rebel leader Khalifa Haftar of carrying out the attacks

Since Friday, May 8, at least 21 people were killed and dozens of others wounded in the attacks which included as many as 80 rocket strikes according to the interior ministry.

The transport ministry said one of the damaged planes was preparing to fly to Spain to retrieve Libyans stranded in Europe by the coronavirus lockdown. Damage was visible in several residential areas close to the airport.

The UN once again raised alarm that ordinary Libyans are bearing the brunt of the conflict. The attacks were the latest to target the airport in the capital where the internationally recognised GNA is based. Haftar’s eastern-based forces have been trying to seize Tripoli since April last year..