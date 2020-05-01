COVID-Organics: Madagascar donates 'cure mixture' to Equatorial Guinea

Equatorial Guinea president sent a special envoy with a chartered flight to Madagascar to take delivery of COVID-Organics, the purported and much-touted COVID-19 prevention and cure mixture.

The Malagasy president posted the development on his official Twitter handle. “Special Envoy of the President of Equatorial Guinea, Deputy Minister of Health Mitoha Ondo arrived on Malagasy soil to collect the Tambavy CovidOrganics / preventive and curative,” Andry Rajoelina tweeted.

He added: “Madagascar is there to help all friendly countries against COVID19.” Reports said the plane collected some 11,500 doses of COCID-Organics.

Of the consignment, 10,000 doses are of the supposedly preventive treatments and 1,500 doses of curative treatments, they were given as a donation by the Madagascar government.

“There are two treatment protocols (curative and preventive). The state of health of Covid-19 patients who took Tambavy CVO CovidOrganics improved after 7 days and fully recovered after 10 days,” President Rajoelina added.

Tianarivelo Razafimahefa, Madagascar Minister of the Interior and Decentralization said: “This is a gift from the President, the Malagasy people to the Guineans. We must not forget that it is important to help other countries, especially African countries, and it is urgent that we save human lives.”

Covid-Organics, is a tonic derived from artemisia – a plant with proven efficacy in treating malaria – as well as other indigenous herbs. It was developed by the Madagascar Institute of Applied Research but has not been tested or approved internationally.

On his part, Mitoha Ondo’o Ayekaba, Deputy Minister of Health of Equatorial Guinea said: “My president wanted to be the first to express his support and to also look for a way to reinforce the cooperation between our two nations.”

There is currently no known cure for coronavirus, which has infected at least 128 people in Madagascar as of May 1, the country has not recorded any deaths so far. The global infection tally is at over 2.6 million.