FIFA's aid fund to save football [Football Planet]

By Africanews

FIFA is determined to save football. The president announces an emergency aid fund and a series of consultations to assess the financial impact of the covid-19 crisis. This is one of the three immediate priorities unveiled by Gianni Infantino, who has placed health on top of the list.

Faced with the pandemic that has led to the postponement of almost all championships in Africa, CAF has decided to postpone the semi-finals of the Champions League and the CAF Cup. No date has been set yet.

And then, a report on the life of footballers in this period of forced holidays. We meet two Cameroonian players who will talk to us about their daily lives. Our Wahany Johnson Sambou has more details.

