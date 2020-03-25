At least 70 Nigerian soldiers killed in B'Haram attack [Morning Call]

The Morning Call
An onslaught against the military in Nigeria’s northeast has left at least 70 soldiers dead. Boko Haram fighters carried out the attack in an ambush near Goneri village in northern Yobe state, according to military officials and villagers.
Nigeria’s defence military has confirmed the news saying it had suffered some casualties in an unfortunate attack. So what really happened?
First, we know that the ambush that led to the unfortunate casualties according to the defence ministry occurred near the town of Goneri. But it had actually not started there. According to some sources, Nigeria’s military had tried to launch an offensive against the Boko Haram armed group over the weekend but got cornered as they advanced.
