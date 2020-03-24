Welcome to Africanews

Malawi set July date for presidential re-run [Morning Call]

By Jerry Bambi

Malawians will return to the polls in early July for a presidential election rerun ordered by the country’s top court, which annulled last year’s vote results because of irregularities.

The country’s electoral commission announced Monday that fresh presidential polls will be held on July 2.

Voter registration for the polls will begin in April and run until June 7 in four phases according to Electoral Commission Chief Jane Ansah.

Our journalist Hauwa Suileman tells us more

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

