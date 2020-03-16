COVID-19 dictating AFCON's fixtures

The world is under the dictates of the Coronavirus, including football too. The pandemic has disrupted almost every program. With championships suspended and CAN 2021 qualifiers postponed, Africa is also suffering the full brunt of the virus, which is increasingly disturbing the world.

What about the African Nations Championship? The tournament hasn’t been impacted yet. AFCON is expected to make a decision following its inspection mission to Cameroon, which ended on Sunday. The postponement of the tournament seems unavoidable but in Cameroon, people are not thinking about it, as our colleague Philemon Mbale will explain later.

And then on a more positive note, the big sensation created by Zambia, who knocked Cameroon out of the run for the women’s tournament at the Olympic Games. The Cooper Queens qualified by defeating the Indomitable Lions at home in the second leg of the final round of qualifying. Football Planet continues just after this minute.