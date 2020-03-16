Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Football Planet

football-planet

COVID-19 dictating AFCON's fixtures

By Africanews

Football Planet

The world is under the dictates of the Coronavirus, including football too. The pandemic has disrupted almost every program. With championships suspended and CAN 2021 qualifiers postponed, Africa is also suffering the full brunt of the virus, which is increasingly disturbing the world.

What about the African Nations Championship? The tournament hasn’t been impacted yet. AFCON is expected to make a decision following its inspection mission to Cameroon, which ended on Sunday. The postponement of the tournament seems unavoidable but in Cameroon, people are not thinking about it, as our colleague Philemon Mbale will explain later.

And then on a more positive note, the big sensation created by Zambia, who knocked Cameroon out of the run for the women’s tournament at the Olympic Games. The Cooper Queens qualified by defeating the Indomitable Lions at home in the second leg of the final round of qualifying. Football Planet continues just after this minute.

up next

Most read

Football Planet

Football Planet is for you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to Football Planet, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

Most read

Football Planet

Football Planet is for you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to Football Planet, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..