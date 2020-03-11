COVID-19 threatens African oil industry [Business]

The Morning Call
The Coronavirus is putting the world’s economy under severe strain and the consequences are already being seen in oil production.
The benchmark barrel of North Sea Brent crude oil plunged heavily in Asia, losing nearly 25% to $33.29 per barrel.
For experts, this is a loss of nearly 50% since January 1. It’s a concern in oil-producing African countries. Many oil-backed African countries have projected their revenues with an average assumption of $70 a barrel, which does not balance the budget.
If oil stays at $36 a barrel for six months, it will be a disaster for African countries.
On the Business segment of the Morning Call, our Jean David-Mihamle speaks to Secretary General of the Organization of African Petroleum Exporting Countries, Mahaman Gaya on the need for economic diversification within African economies.
up next
From the same country
The Morning CallThe Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch :
- Post your comment on Twitter with #themorningcall
- Sms or Whatsapp us to (+242) 064 77 90 90
- Email us on morningcall @africanews.com
- Leave a voice message here
Go to video
Coronavirus: South Africa records 6 new cases; Ghana, Gabon ban official travel
01:09
Nigeria to revise 2020 budget due to oil price slump
Go to video
India celebrates Holi festival of colours
Go to video
Media Watch: CNN under fire over coronavirus caption
01:02
DRC records first case of coronavirus, 11th African country infected
00:59
Global oil prices plummet due to coronavirus