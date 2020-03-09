Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Algerian journalist arrested by police [The Morning Call]

Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

In Algeria, a journalist was arrested by the police on Saturday during a march. Khaled Drarni has now spent his second night in police custody at a police station in the capital Algiers.

Members of his media outfit are now mobilising for his release. His fate will be known later this morning when he is brought before a court.

So, why was he arrested and what currently informs the arrests of demonstrators and press men in Algeria?

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..