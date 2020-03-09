Algerian journalist arrested by police [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
In Algeria, a journalist was arrested by the police on Saturday during a march. Khaled Drarni has now spent his second night in police custody at a police station in the capital Algiers.
Members of his media outfit are now mobilising for his release. His fate will be known later this morning when he is brought before a court.
So, why was he arrested and what currently informs the arrests of demonstrators and press men in Algeria?
01:27
Moroccan journalist awaits verdict March 12
05:07
Press freedom in Somalia under attack- Amnesty [Morning Call]
Go to video
Exposé: How illegal rosewood logging robs Ghana in multiple ways
Go to video
Nigeria customs intercepts $8m cash stashed in car at Lagos airport
Go to video
Arrest Jammeh, ban his party: Gambians demand
00:53
Jammeh will be arrested, charged if he returns - Gambia govt