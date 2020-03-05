Kenya, Somalia leaders agree to ease recent tensions

The presidents of Somalia and Kenya have in a phone conversation agree to ease recent tensions following a heightened diplomatic row, that informed Kenya warning Somalia against threatening its territorial integrity and sovereignty.

According to Somalia’s presidential communication team, president Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo and his Kenyan counterpart Uhuru Kenyatta spoke on Thursday morning and agreed to work together to improve border security.

They will also form two committees to look into strengthening diplomatic and trade relations, according to Somalia’s presidential team.

Somali soldiers on Monday destroyed buildings in the northern Kenyan town of Mandera while fighting forces from Somalia’s semi-autonomous state of Jubaland.

President Kenyatta in a statement had accused Somalia of breaching Kenya’s territorial integrity. Tension has been escalating between the two countries which are involved in a maritime border dispute.

The border dispute case is set to be heard at the International Court of Justice in June.