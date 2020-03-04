Coronavirus: Driving global huge demand

The coronavirus has sent markets tumbling, as its ramifications to a swath of businesses and industries becomes more apparent. Companies that make and sell products are struggling to secure supply lines as business people face one of the most devastating moment in global economy.

Globally, the airline industry is set to lose $29bn, according to the International Air Transportation Association (IATA). And the effect of COVID-19 is being felt regionally.

As the new coronavirus spreads to ever more countries and world capitals, people, institutions, and governments are looking to increasingly unlikely places to meet the demand for medical supplies.

Global health officials have sought to reassure the public that the virus remains a manageable threat, but items like masks and hand sanitizer have become increasingly difficult to find.