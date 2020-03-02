Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

DRC: govt, FPRI armed group in historic peal deal [The Morning Call]

Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

A historic truce and peace deal between a major armed group in the Ituri province of the DRC and the govt.

After nearly 20 years of operations, the Force de résistance patriotique de l’Ituri (FRPI) signed a peace agreement with the government on Friday 28 February. Of, what impact could this be to peace in Congo’s Ituri province?

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..