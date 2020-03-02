DRC: govt, FPRI armed group in historic peal deal [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
A historic truce and peace deal between a major armed group in the Ituri province of the DRC and the govt.
After nearly 20 years of operations, the Force de résistance patriotique de l’Ituri (FRPI) signed a peace agreement with the government on Friday 28 February. Of, what impact could this be to peace in Congo’s Ituri province?
06:02
Tunisia: tough task ahead for new govt [The Morning Call]
07:25
South Sudan: Economic Impact of coalition govt [Business Africa]
01:42
South Sudan forms coalition gov't
01:27
South Sudan's Kiir, Machar agree to form unity government
04:52
Protesters in Bangui call for expulsion of MINUSCA staff [Morning Call]
01:30
Tunisia PM forms govt despite majority party opting out