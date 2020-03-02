Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Congo suspends mayor over alleged embezzlement [The Morning Call]

Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

Congo’s government has suspended a top mayor over embezzlement. Mayor of Brazzaville Christian Roger Okemba, whose term runs until 2023, was suspended from office by the Minister of the Interior and Decentralization in an alleged embezzlement of public finances.

The development is a first of its kind in the central African country. Bridget, what a first for Congo in what some have called an anti-corruption crusade.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..