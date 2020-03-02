Congo suspends mayor over alleged embezzlement [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Congo’s government has suspended a top mayor over embezzlement. Mayor of Brazzaville Christian Roger Okemba, whose term runs until 2023, was suspended from office by the Minister of the Interior and Decentralization in an alleged embezzlement of public finances.
The development is a first of its kind in the central African country. Bridget, what a first for Congo in what some have called an anti-corruption crusade.
