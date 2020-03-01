Senegal's Sarr scores twice as Watford ends Liverpool's unbeaten run

Senegalese forward Ismaila Sarr was on target twice as Watford ended Liverpool’s unbeaten run at Vicarage Road on Saturday night.

Sarr also contributed the assist for the third goal as the Hornets run riot against the Reds. Before Saturday, Liverpool had gone 44 games unbeaten in the Premier League .

The result means only Arsenal have gone longer at 49 games, a feat they achieved in the 2003-04 season.

GOAL Watford 2-0 Liverpool (60 mins)



Wow! Ismaila Sarr gets his second with a beautiful dink over Alisson#WATLIV — Premier League (@premierleague) February 29, 2020

Sarr opened the scoring in in the 54th minute before doubling Watford’s lead six minutes later. Hornets captain Troy Deeney then sealed Liverpool’s fate with a shot from the edge of the box.

The defeat, though resounding, will be a minor headache for Jurgen Klopp’s men. At 79 points, 22 clear of second-placed Manchester City, Liverpool are set to win the Premier League.

Ismaila Sarr is the first player to score a brace against Liverpool in the Premier League this season.



An evening he will never forget. ? pic.twitter.com/V0LyoKl9B0 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 29, 2020

The win will be a memorable one for 22-year old Sarr. He became the first player to have a hand in at least three goals in a Premier League outing since Tottenham’s Harry Kane three season ago, according to statistics guru OptaJean.

3 – ?? Ismaïla Sarr v Liverpool tonight:



2 goals



1 assist



1st time he’s been involved in 3 goals in a single game in the Top 5 European leagues (108 games)



1st player to be involved in 3+ goals against Liverpool in a PL game since Harry Kane in October 2017



Superb.#WATLIV pic.twitter.com/9mBS1U2RsL — OptaJean (@OptaJean) February 29, 2020

The double took his season’s tally to six. Watford, who are battling relegation play against Crystal Palace next.

Sarr joined Watford from French side Rennes last August for a reported fee of £30 million, a club record.