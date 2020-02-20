Moroccan village-fortress seeks tourists [Grand Angle]

The Morning Call
The Moroccan village of Ait-ben-Haddou has hosted many feature films and series, including “Game of Thrones”, yet its tourism potential remains untapped.
Today, authorities want to build on this film heritage to attract more tourists.
04:50
UGANDA: BUNYONYI, A LAKE OF HISTORY
06:08
Libyan crisis: Has Africa been sidelined? [Spotlight]
Go to video
AFCON must be played every 4 years for 'more impact' - FIFA president
03:58
Seychelles could be on the brink of overtourism [Travel]
Go to video
Defiant Morocco integrates Western Sahara waters into its maritime territory
04:59
Do we appreciate our African museums? [Travel]