Ivory Coast political dialogue deadlock [Morning Call]

Nyasha K. MUTIZWA
The Morning Call
In Côte d’Ivoire, power and opposition could not agree during the political dialogue. One accusing the other of not playing fair.
The electoral code and the functioning of the Independent Electoral Commission (CEI) were the main points of contention.
Africanews correspondent Ebrin Brou breaks down the details from the Ivorian capital Abidjan.
