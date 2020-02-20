Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Ivory Coast political dialogue deadlock [Morning Call]

Nyasha K. MUTIZWA

The Morning Call

In Côte d’Ivoire, power and opposition could not agree during the political dialogue. One accusing the other of not playing fair.

The electoral code and the functioning of the Independent Electoral Commission (CEI) were the main points of contention.

Africanews correspondent Ebrin Brou breaks down the details from the Ivorian capital Abidjan.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..