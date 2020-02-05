Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

AU leaders meet over recent escalating conflicts [Morning Call]

AU leaders meet over recent escalating conflicts [Morning Call]
Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

African Union leaders are meeting this week in Addis Ababa to discuss “silencing arms and creating conditions for the development of Africa”.

For years the crisis in Libya and that of the Sahel have constantly come to the fore.

In recent weeks there have been numerous deaths in Somalia and on the DRC side, the massacres of civilians caught up in armed clashes between rebel groups and government forces in the restive eastern part of the country.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..