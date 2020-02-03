Morocco intensifies efforts to revive economy [Business Africa]

The entry of many companies into the Moroccan mining sector in recent years is not unrelated to the country’s decision to revive the exploration of its resources.

Despite a century behind, Casablanca, which maintains its ambitions to play a leading role in the global energy sector, is working to attract more local and international investors in order to develop the sector.

Also, solar power plants continue to make waves, and its making significant impact in the mining sector in most African countries. It’s mostly used for Photo voltaic power plant and panels.

Solar energy is now contributing heavily to the economic development of some African countries.