Al-Shabab sends message to US with Kenya attack [Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Al-Shebab has said its attack on Kenyan military Camp Simba near Lamu on Sunday, which killed three Americans, was a “warning” to the West.
This was the first time that the Al-Qaeda linked group has launched an attack on the Kenyan coast on a Kenyan navy and US Special Forces camp.@NyashaKMutizwa
The Morning CallThe Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch :
- Post your comment on Twitter with #themorningcall
- Sms or Whatsapp us to (+242) 064 77 90 90
- Email us on morningcall @africanews.com
- Leave a voice message here
Go to video
Remotely detonated Al-Shabaab bomb kills 3, wounds 6 in Somali capital
00:50
Boy mistakenly sets off grenade at Nigeria - Cameroon border killing 9
04:16
Algerian army claims foiling destructive plot in 2019 [Morning Call]
04:59
What did Africans ask Google in 2019? [SciTech]
01:35
Al-Shabaab claims Mogadishu bombing as Somalia deals with aftermath
Go to video
Somalia claims foreign country plotted deadly terror attack