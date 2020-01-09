Welcome to Africanews

Al-Shabab sends message to US with Kenya attack [Morning Call]

Nyasha K. MUTIZWA

Al-Shebab has said its attack on Kenyan military Camp Simba near Lamu on Sunday, which killed three Americans, was a “warning” to the West.

This was the first time that the Al-Qaeda linked group has launched an attack on the Kenyan coast on a Kenyan navy and US Special Forces camp.

