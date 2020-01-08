Egypt, Algeria and EU hold respective talks on Libyan crisis [Morning Call]

Nyasha K. MUTIZWA
The Morning Call
Africa and Europe are making concerted efforts to address Turkey’s expected military intervention in war-torn Libya.
As Egypt mobilizes the foreign ministers of France, Italy, Greece and Cyprus to discuss the matter in Cairo, Algeria’s newly-elected President Abdelmadjid Tebboune receives Turkey’s foreign minister to exchange views on the situation.
Political analyst Moncef Djaziri gives us his take on the Libya-Turkey relations.
up next
From the same country
The Morning CallThe Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch :
- Post your comment on Twitter with #themorningcall
- Sms or Whatsapp us to (+242) 064 77 90 90
- Email us on morningcall @africanews.com
- Leave a voice message here
01:37
CAF Awards 2019: Senegal's Mane wins final accolade of decade
00:55
Libya crisis: Egypt slams Turkey's military deployment plans
01:16
Pro, anti-Turkey protests rock Libya over troop deployment plans
06:48
Turkey MPs approve military deployment to Libya [Morning Call]
04:59
What did Africans ask Google in 2019? [SciTech]
Go to video
Visit Chad, Botswana, Egypt in 2020: National Geographic