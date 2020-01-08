Welcome to Africanews

Egypt, Algeria and EU hold respective talks on Libyan crisis [Morning Call]

Nyasha K. MUTIZWA

Africa and Europe are making concerted efforts to address Turkey’s expected military intervention in war-torn Libya.

As Egypt mobilizes the foreign ministers of France, Italy, Greece and Cyprus to discuss the matter in Cairo, Algeria’s newly-elected President Abdelmadjid Tebboune receives Turkey’s foreign minister to exchange views on the situation.

Political analyst Moncef Djaziri gives us his take on the Libya-Turkey relations.

The Morning Call

