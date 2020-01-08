Congo: 'Sice hospital must save'

The Morning Call
This is the Adolphe Sice General Hospital in Pointe-Noire, 89 years old. The second largest hospital in the republic of Congo can only boast of 600 beds.
But time has taken its toll on this hospital structure, which shows signs of advanced dilapidation.
02:41
Samsung wants you to use a ball as a home companion
04:51
Finally a waterproof cast [Sci-tech]
Like South Africa, Rwanda scraps tax on sanitary pads
Ghanaian journalist raises $9,000 for 'hole in heart' girl
Over 5000 deaths in 2019: Measles beats Ebola fatalities in DRC
01:57
World's first vagina museum opens in London