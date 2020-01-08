Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Congo: 'Sice hospital must save'

The Morning Call

This is the Adolphe Sice General Hospital in Pointe-Noire, 89 years old. The second largest hospital in the republic of Congo can only boast of 600 beds.

But time has taken its toll on this hospital structure, which shows signs of advanced dilapidation.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..