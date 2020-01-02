Umaro Sissoco Embalo elected president of Guinea-Bissau [Morning Call]

Nyasha K. MUTIZWA
The Morning Call
Former Guinea-Bissau Prime Minister Umaro Cissoko Embalo has been elected president after winning a run-off vote against another ex-prime minister.
The 47-year-old beat rival Domingos Simoes Pereira by about 54% to 46%, according to the electoral commission.
Research professor Obambe Gakosso gives us his take on the surprising win.
