Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Umaro Sissoco Embalo elected president of Guinea-Bissau [Morning Call]

Umaro Sissoco Embalo elected president of Guinea-Bissau [Morning Call]
Nyasha K. MUTIZWA

The Morning Call

Former Guinea-Bissau Prime Minister Umaro Cissoko Embalo has been elected president after winning a run-off vote against another ex-prime minister.

The 47-year-old beat rival Domingos Simoes Pereira by about 54% to 46%, according to the electoral commission.

Research professor Obambe Gakosso gives us his take on the surprising win.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..