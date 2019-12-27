Welcome to Africanews

Republic of Congo ruling party set to host 5th ordinary congress [Morning Call]

Nyasha K. MUTIZWA

The Congolese Labour Party (PCT), the ruling party of President Denis Sassou Nguesso, is holding its fifth ordinary congress in Brazzaville from 27 to 30 December.

Key on the agenda is the appointment of a new secretary general and a vote on the candidacy of President Sassou Nguesso in the 2021 elections.

Africanews correpondent Laudes Martial gives us the details from Brazzaville.

