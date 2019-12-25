Ivory Coast: Are the charges against Guillaume Soro politically motivated? [Morning Call]

Nyasha K. MUTIZWA
The Morning Call
The Ivorian authorities are intensifying action against opponents.
They have prevented Laurent Gbagbo from returning home, there is the ongoing trial against Blé Goudé and now an international arrest warrant for Guillaume Soro.
Has justice been weaponized to defeat president Oauttara’s rivals? Political analyst André Silver Konan gives his take.
