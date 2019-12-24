Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Death of Algeria's army chief Gaid Salah leaves uncertainty [Morning Call]

Death of Algeria's army chief Gaid Salah leaves uncertainty [Morning Call]
Nyasha K. MUTIZWA

The Morning Call

Lieutenant General Ahmed Gaid Salah, Algeria’s powerful army chief of staff has died suddenly of a heart attack adding to the uncertainty sweeping the north African country after months of anti-government protests and a widely rejected presidential election.

Africanews correspondent Tarik Hafid gives us insight into the atmosphere in Algiers following the announcement of the general’s death.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..