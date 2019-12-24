Death of Algeria's army chief Gaid Salah leaves uncertainty [Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Lieutenant General Ahmed Gaid Salah, Algeria’s powerful army chief of staff has died suddenly of a heart attack adding to the uncertainty sweeping the north African country after months of anti-government protests and a widely rejected presidential election.
Africanews correspondent Tarik Hafid gives us insight into the atmosphere in Algiers following the announcement of the general’s death.@NyashaKMutizwa
