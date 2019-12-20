Cameroon grants special status for English-speaking regions [Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Cameroon’s National Assembly has adopted a draft law on decentralization.
This grants special status to the country’s two English-speaking regions where a deadly conflict between the army and separatists has been going on for more than two years.@NyashaKMutizwa
