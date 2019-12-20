Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Cameroon grants special status for English-speaking regions [Morning Call]

Cameroon grants special status for English-speaking regions [Morning Call]
Nyasha K. MUTIZWA

The Morning Call

Cameroon’s National Assembly has adopted a draft law on decentralization.

This grants special status to the country’s two English-speaking regions where a deadly conflict between the army and separatists has been going on for more than two years.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..