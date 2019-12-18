Church wants Congo government to commit more resources to free education [Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Though free primary education policy has seen an influx of disadvantaged children attend schools, concerns have been raised over the plight of unpaid teachers due to lack of policy structure.
The National Episcopal Conference of the Congo (CENCO) spokesperson Father Donatien Nsholé explains the churches exact concerns.@NyashaKMutizwa
