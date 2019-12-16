Nigerian female migrants face abuse [Morning Call]

The Morning Call
The United Nations migration agency in 2017 said that perhaps 80 per cent of Nigerian migrant women and girls arriving on Europe’s shores in Italy could potentially be sex trafficking victims.
Omotola Fawunmi, projects director of non-governmental organisation, Project Ferry, elaborates on just how much female migrants endure on their pursuit for a better future.@NyashaKMutizwa
