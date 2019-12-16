Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Nigerian female migrants face abuse [Morning Call]

Nigerian female migrants face abuse [Morning Call]
Nyasha K. MUTIZWA

The Morning Call

The United Nations migration agency in 2017 said that perhaps 80 per cent of Nigerian migrant women and girls arriving on Europe’s shores in Italy could potentially be sex trafficking victims.

Omotola Fawunmi, projects director of non-governmental organisation, Project Ferry, elaborates on just how much female migrants endure on their pursuit for a better future.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..