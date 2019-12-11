Welcome to Africanews

Humanitarian staff evacuated from DRC Ebola treatment centre [Morning Call]

Nyasha K. MUTIZWA

Médecins Sans Frontières (doctors without borders) announced the temporary evacuation of its staff from the Biakato region following a 3rd attack on a health center.

The presence of numerous armed groups and local self-defense militias has led to continued insecurity in the region, presenting a major obstacle in the fight against Ebola.

