Gabon: Appointment of president Bongo's son not well received [Morning Call]

The eldest son of Gabonese president Ali Bongo Ondimba, Noureddin Bongo Valentin, has been appointed “coordinator of presidential affairs” with the main mandate “to assist the President of the Republic in the conduct of all affairs of the State.”

Noureddin Bongo will therefore be a right hand man to his father Ali Bongo, who came to power in 2009 winning his first seven-year term after the death of his father, Omar Bongo, who led the country for 42 years.

Political opponents have accused the Bongo family of wanting to turn the presidency into an ‘inheritance.’