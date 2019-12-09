Gabon: Appointment of president Bongo's son not well received [Morning Call]

Nyasha K. MUTIZWA
The Morning Call
The eldest son of Gabonese president Ali Bongo Ondimba, Noureddin Bongo Valentin, has been appointed “coordinator of presidential affairs” with the main mandate “to assist the President of the Republic in the conduct of all affairs of the State.”
Noureddin Bongo will therefore be a right hand man to his father Ali Bongo, who came to power in 2009 winning his first seven-year term after the death of his father, Omar Bongo, who led the country for 42 years.
Political opponents have accused the Bongo family of wanting to turn the presidency into an ‘inheritance.’
up next
From the same country
The Morning CallThe Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch :
- Post your comment on Twitter with #themorningcall
- Sms or Whatsapp us to (+242) 064 77 90 90
- Email us on morningcall @africanews.com
- Leave a voice message here
Go to video
Ten Ethiopian oppostion parties agree to work together in 2020 polls
06:44
Cameroon legislative elections set for February 2020 [Morning Call]
Go to video
Uganda police blocks opposition leader's rival anti-corruption walk
04:53
Opposition advisor Nathalie Yamb expelled from Ivory Coast [Morning Call]
01:03
Tunisia president vows safer roads after crashes claim 26 lives