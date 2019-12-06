Macron decries anti-French sentiment in Sahel region [Morning Call]

The Morning Call
French president Emmanuel Macron demanded West African leaders dismiss growing anti-French sentiment across the Sahel region if they want France’s military to continue its operations against Islamist militants.
Rather than stabilising, security has progressively worsened making large swathes of territory ungovernable within the Sahel. There have been growing protests demanding France leave, accusing it of being in the region for economic reasons.
Security and defense specialist, Dr Maurce Mahounon gives his analysis of the situation.
01:43
France not in Sahel for 'neo-colonialist or economic reasons' - Macron warns
